In the fifth round of the European League, the Czech volleyball players clearly won 3:0 in Finland after sets 25:17, 25:21, 25:17 and came close to progressing to the Final Four. They could have already secured it today, but the Estonians in Slovakia turned the match from 0:2 to sets, averted two match points in the fifth set and won it 19:17. This kept them in the game for promotion. But for the Czech team, a point from Saturday’s final duel in Slovakia is enough.

