Czechs fifth in Europe! A great club autumn brings the champion’s direct participation in the Champions League closer

The scoring does not end, it can continue. For the first time, Czech football will have three representatives in the European Cup this spring. Pilsen, Slavia and Sparta took care of the historic autumn. Thanks to three wins at the end of the group stage on Thursday, the Czech Republic moved ahead of Belgium to fifth place in Europe! However, the ranking of coefficients for the last five seasons is more important. There, the Czechs hold 11th place and are getting closer to tenth Scotland.

