Czestochowa beat Limassol at home for the start of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League

Raków sent Kočergin into the lead in the seventh minute, and Piasecki added the second goal after an hour from the penalty spot. Mayambela gave Limassol hope for revenge in the 89th minute with a precise shot from outside the box.

The Polish champions extended their unbeaten streak to six competitive duels. Aris did not win for the first time in the third game of the season.

Klaksvík did not even lose the fifth match in the preliminary rounds of the LM, having surprisingly dealt with Ferencváros Budapest and Sweden’s Häcken in the previous two matches.

The team from the Faroe Islands lost to Molde at home after Eikrem’s goal in the 49th minute, but a quarter of an hour later he equalized with a hidden shot at the front post of Frederiksberg. In addition, the 31-year-old midfielder added a second goal after the break in the 86th minute and scored six of his team’s eight goals in the preliminary rounds.

The winner of the Klaskvík – Molde duel will face the better of the Olimpija Ljubljana – Galatasaray doubleheader. In the opening match in Slovenia, the favored Turkish champions won 3:0.

PSV Eindhoven also took a big step towards advancement, beating Graz 4:1 on their home field. The home team scored three goals in the 32nd minute, captain De Jong scored twice. Braga also has the same advantage going into the away rematch as PSV after a 3-0 win over the Serbian team Bačka Topola.

The opening match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb was postponed after Monday’s fan clash in which a supporter of the Greek club was stabbed. It will be played on August 19.

Opening match of the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League: Championship part: Czestochowa – Aris Limassol 2:1 (1:0) Klaksvík (Faeroe Islands) – Molde (Norway) 2:1 (0:0) Olimpija Ljubljana – Galatasaray Istanbul 0:3 (0:1) The match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb was postponed. leagues: FC Astana – Ludogorets Razgrad 2:1 (1:1)

