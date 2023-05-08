Czestochowa wins first league title in Poland

Four years after promotion to the highest league, Rakow Czestochowa became Polish football champion for the first time. The club from the southern Polish city lost 1-0 at Korona Kielce on Sunday but benefited from the later defeat of pursuers Legia Warsaw, who lost 2-1 at Pogon Szczecin.

For Czestochowa, which was cup winner and runner-up in Poland in 2021 and 2022, it is the greatest success in the club’s history.

Coach Marek Papszun’s team have an eleven-point lead over Legia Warsaw in the Ekstraklasa three games before the end of the season.