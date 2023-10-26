D-Backs Defeat Phillies to Advance to World Series Against Texas Rangers: Recap of the National League Championship Series

The National League Championship Series came to a thrilling conclusion on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Ball Park. The Arizona Diamondbacks emerged victorious, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 4-2. This win advanced the D-Backs to the Fall Classic, where they will face off against the Texas Rangers.

The game featured rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt pitching for Arizona and left-handed Ranger Suarez on the mound for Philadelphia.

Arizona took an early lead in the first inning, with Corbin Carroll scoring a run after an RBI single from Moreno. The advantage was short-lived, as Alec Bohm hit a solo home run in the second inning to tie the game.

In the fourth inning, Bryson Stott’s double helped the Phillies take a 2-1 lead. However, the D-Backs turned the tables in the fifth inning. Carroll’s RBI single and Moreno’s hit to right field brought in two more runs, giving Arizona a 3-2 lead. The final run came in the form of Carroll’s elevated hit to center, taking advantage of a missed step by Philadelphia’s defense.

With no arguments left to match, the D-Backs secured their victory, propelling them to the World Series. This achievement mirrors their legendary 2001 World Series win when Luis Gonzalez’s famous hit defeated the New York Yankees and Mariano Rivera.

The MLB World Series 2023 is set to begin on Friday, October 27. Surprisingly, both teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers, were considered underdogs at the start of the postseason. However, they emerged as victors in dramatic Championship Series games, earning their spots in the Fall Classic.

The World Series schedule is as follows:

– Game 1: Friday, October 27, at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

– Game 2: Saturday, October 28, at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

– Game 3: Monday, October 30, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

– Game 4: Tuesday, October 31, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

– Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, November 1, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

– Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, November 3, at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

– Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, November 4, at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Baseball fans can expect an exciting and unprecedented edition of the ‘Autumn Classic’.

