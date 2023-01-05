Since 9 September 2014, no Treviso player has worn the blue shirt: Andrea Poli took over in the 85th minute in the qualifying match for the European Championships in Oslo against Norway. A lot of time has passed – even too much, one might wonder – but now new talents are emerging.

Leaving aside Rafael Toloi, distant origins from Treviso and continental champion in 2021 with Mancini, and the rising star Christian Volpato, born in Australia with ancestors from Vedelago, the main suspect for bringing the blue back to the Marca is midfielder Jacopo Da Riva, born in 2000 , born in Montebelluna, resident in Pieve di Soligo. The midfielder, owned by Atalanta and on loan to Como in Serie B, is back among the 30 called up by the cadetteria for the two days of pre-Christmas internship under the orders of coach Roberto Mancini, as a player of national interest.

Despite his young age, Da Riva can already boast excellent experience among the first teams and the Azzurri’s youth teams: with Atalanta, his debut in Serie A came on 1 August 2020 (against Inter), the big leap to the Champions League comes 11 days later in the Bergamo players’ historic quarter-finals against Paris-Saint Germain of Neymar and Mbappe, who took over in the 82nd minute when the Nerazzurri seemed one step away from the semi-finals before the French’s incredible comeback in injury time. Two protagonist championships followed in Serie B with the shirts of Vicenza and Spal and now Como in which Da Riva is learning the secrets of teammate and role Cesc Fabregas. With the national team, however, a presence in the under 20 in 2021 and has been aggregated to the under 21 several times.

From Riva, let’s start from the end, from the call from coach Roberto Mancini.

«I honestly didn’t even know an internship was planned. The Como team manager warned me, I was delighted to answer yes right away. I had already been to Coverciano in 2020 with Atalanta’s spring, just before the pandemic broke out, we played there without an audience and without external contacts. I came back after two abundant years and it had a certain effect on me because a lot had changed. There are new changing rooms, bedrooms and gymnasiums. And then the blue shirt always has its charm ».

Jacopo, tell us about your adventure at the training center of the national team from Tuesday 20 December, with the two days with the same category?

«We arrived just before noon, we all had lunch together, in the afternoon we were divided into two groups and we started training. First a few “bulls” and possessions, then we went to another field with coach Mancini and we carried out some technical situations, construction, attack on goal playing 11 against 0, then trying offensive actions or building from below with the goalkeeper . Finally, on Wednesday morning we played a match between the two groups».



A pleasant surprise was the leadership of Mancini, the European champion coach.

«It was the first time I saw Mancini so close up, it was an emotion. He gave many indications, he is a person who motivates and always has a calm tone of voice that transmits peace of mind to everyone, especially us young people. He gave advice to everyone based on their role, he told me which position to keep on the pitch in the 11 against 0, on the timing of the attack on goal and insertion »

Try to tell your emotions.

«The first time I was in the national team was two years ago, then I went to the under-21s for an internship and stayed. In summer 2021 I was supposed to come back but I had a small surgery. When you enter Coverciano and wear the blue shirt everything is different, you reach the top of the top. I was in the first team of Atalanta, a top-level club, but breathing the professional air of the national team is something else, wonderful».

You have returned to Como, waiting to see you in Pieve di Soligo. Is blue your dream that you have been cultivating since you were a child?

“Of course. I only did an internship, a wonderful experience, but I hope to come back to wear the blue in other competitions, it would be the best. I’ve seen the European matches and celebrated with friends, I’ve experienced so many emotions and I’ve felt the attachment to the shirt. Leaving aside the lack of qualification for the World Cup, the national team is returning to high levels and will remain so for some time».

What do you intend to achieve in Como? The team is at 22 points, +2 on the playout zone.

«In the meantime, I’m trying to learn as much as possible from a champion like Fabregas…we’re struggling in the standings, which is still short. On a personal level I had some physical hitches but I’m coming back, now I feel very good. Cesc is unique, he has an uncommon humility despite having had an amazing career and having won practically everything. His body is always in good shape, his head is constantly spinning and he looks everywhere, he has no equal in passing quality, unmarking and time management ».

And meanwhile in the Marca the support for Da Riva is growing: in the last championship match against Cittadella, the Montebelluna natives Matteo Francescato and Sabrina Dal Zotto, visiting relatives in Como, went to see Jacopo at the opera at the “Sinigaglia” with lots of billboards to support and finally get the number 5 shirt donated. Wish fulfilled and who knows if the royal blue shirt – very similar to that of the national team – could be worth much more in a few years.