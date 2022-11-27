A victory that almost smacks of liberation for Da Rold Logistics Belluno. In San Giustino, in the heart of Umbria, the team from Belluno prevailed 3-1 over ErmGroup, overtaking them in the standings and breaking the fast that had lasted for three games (three, in fact, were the consecutive defeats against Bologna, Pineto and Savigliano).

In the province of Perugia, against a newly promoted formation (but no less valuable, as evidenced by the ranking of the Umbrians), Paganin and his companions saw the ghosts in the first set (lost 25-16) but redeemed themselves brilliantly in the three subsequent partials.

Having won the second 25-20 and the third 25-21, the Belluno team also won the fourth, with advantages (26-24).