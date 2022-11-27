Home Sports Da Rold wins again: in Umbria the 3-1 success against the ErmGroup
Sports

Da Rold wins again: in Umbria the 3-1 success against the ErmGroup

by admin
Da Rold wins again: in Umbria the 3-1 success against the ErmGroup

A victory that almost smacks of liberation for Da Rold Logistics Belluno. In San Giustino, in the heart of Umbria, the team from Belluno prevailed 3-1 over ErmGroup, overtaking them in the standings and breaking the fast that had lasted for three games (three, in fact, were the consecutive defeats against Bologna, Pineto and Savigliano).

In the province of Perugia, against a newly promoted formation (but no less valuable, as evidenced by the ranking of the Umbrians), Paganin and his companions saw the ghosts in the first set (lost 25-16) but redeemed themselves brilliantly in the three subsequent partials.

Having won the second 25-20 and the third 25-21, the Belluno team also won the fourth, with advantages (26-24).

See also  US Open:Alcalás beat Cilic Rublevsina in five sets to reach quarterfinals – yqqlm

You may also like

Basketball, Serie A, the 8th day: Milan, Virtus...

Athletics, Powell’s retirement, no one as often under...

Old Wild West wins against Ravenna but the...

World Cup, incidents in Brussels after Morocco’s victory...

World Cup-Duke wins Australia 1-0 Tunisia with header...

Treviso Basket fights for 30 minutes, then Armani...

Dolomiti Bellunesi, penalty saved and only one draw...

When Zhan Huang came back from recuperation, Wei...

Women’s Serie A – Juve 1-1 Como. Rome...

Serie B, the results: the Var stops Cagliari,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy