The Serie A team (with Bristot from Belluno) at the Spes Arena for a very interesting challenge. Admission will be free

BELLUNO

Super Dolomite challenge, at the Spes Arena. Yes, because on Friday 9 September (6 pm), Da Rold Logistics Belluno will face none other than the European vice champions of Itas Trentino.

It will be the first confrontation in the pre-season for the group of coach Angelo Lorenzetti, orphan of five athletes protagonists at the World Cup with their respective national teams: the three Azzurri Lavia, Michieletto and Sbertoli. And the two Serbian power plants, Lisinac and Podrascanin. To these is also added the free Gabriele Laurenzano, engaged with the Italy Under 20 in view of the European category, scheduled for the second half of the month in Abruzzo.

But the reasons of interest are innumerable. Because Trentino Volley is one of the most important teams in the international arena. And it boasts a staff with champions who have written pages of the history of this sport. One for all? The Bulgarian hitter Matey Kaziyski: four league titles, three Italian Cups, three Champions League, four World Cup for clubs, just to name a few trophies from his endless palmares. In addition to Kaziyski, the Belluno public will be able to see the opposite Gabriele Nelli, the Belgian central Wout D’Heer and the Czech hammer Donovan Džavoronok at work. Furthermore, Lorenzetti’s staff will be supplemented by some youths.

And one, in particular, will not go unnoticed by the parts of the Spes Arena, given that the Lambioi plant, a few years ago, was “his home”: the reference is to Alessandro Bristot, a native of Belluno, raised in Spes, and a veteran of a dream summer in a blue jersey. A summer crowned by the European Under 18 title. “Ale” will play under the gaze of father Paolo, the new head of the DRL youth sector. And speaking of “parental coincidences”, there will also be a cross between the Da Re brothers: Franco, general manager of Da Rold Logistics, on the one hand. And Bruno, president of Trentino Volley, on the other.

In short, the ingredients for a splendid party are certainly not lacking. Indeed, they abound. Also because the public will be free to compare. Appointment, therefore, on Friday 9: the Spes Arena opens its doors to great volleyball