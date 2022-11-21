The November promotion makes the LPG version of the popular SUV of the Romanian brand, part of the Renault group, even more attractive
Dacia Duster is attractive by nature, thanks to the philosophy of truly useful content at a highly competitive price. Among the strong points are the compact dimensions, it is 4.34 meters long by 1.80 meters wide, the large internal space, the pleasantly muscular line, the ability to tackle medium rough terrain. Throughout the month of November, then, the LPG version enjoys a promotion that makes it even more accessible with an installment of 150 euros per month, practically 5 euros per day. Low installments and running costs, Dacia declares 6.9 liters per 100 km, with an LPG range of 487 kilometres, which is close to 1,400 km if we also consider the petrol range.
NOVEMBER PROMOTION ON DACIA DUSTER
Dacia Duster Eco-G mounts the 1.0 TCe three-cylinder engine with 100 HP of power and 170 Nm of torque. engine that brings technologies developed by the Nissan-Renault alliance, such as the turbocharger with electrically controlled wastegate, dual variable hydraulic valve timing in the intake phase and specific steel coating of the cylinders. Only in November, with an advance of 5,000 euros, it is available for 5 euros a day, which is equivalent to a monthly installment of 150 with 3 years of fire theft and 3 years of ordinary maintenance included in the loan. The example refers to the two-wheel drive Dacia Duster Eco-G in Essential trim, which includes hill start assistance, ESC and DAB radio as standard.