Dacia Duster is attractive by nature, thanks to the philosophy of truly useful content at a highly competitive price. Among the strong points are the compact dimensions, it is 4.34 meters long by 1.80 meters wide, the large internal space, the pleasantly muscular line, the ability to tackle medium rough terrain. Throughout the month of November, then, the LPG version enjoys a promotion that makes it even more accessible with an installment of 150 euros per month, practically 5 euros per day. Low installments and running costs, Dacia declares 6.9 liters per 100 km, with an LPG range of 487 kilometres, which is close to 1,400 km if we also consider the petrol range.