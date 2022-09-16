Dacia in Paris shows the Manifesto concept car and the Bigster prototype. It intends to establish itself both as the best, a brand with the best quality / price ratio and to increase its presence on the market

Future and (almost) present. By presenting the Manifesto concept car in Paris and showing Bigster, the concept of its first C-Suv of the brand, it reaffirms its intention to be the brand that offers the best quality / price ratio cars on the market that are affordable and robust, environmentally friendly and with a simple yet personal design. To achieve this goal, the Romanian house, respecting the industrial project Renaulution presented in 2021 by Renault, it will implement an investment plan aimed at renewing its range and developing new models starting from the Cmf-b modular platform. This decision by Dacia is proving to be a winning choice, if we consider the constant growth in sales. In the Italian market, Unrae data relating to sales between January-August 2022, show that Sandero is one of the most popular cars with 22,409 registrations.

Dacia Manifesto: the future — With the Concept Manifesto, Dacia reaffirms its desire to be the brand that offers the best quality / price ratio cars on the market. For the Romanian company, Manifesto represents a platform for the development of new complex technologies, environmentally friendly and simple to use. The body was made using recycled plastic through a complex process called Starkle. At the front we find a single headlight equipped with full-LED technology, which can be removed and used as a torch. The dashboard is made of natural materials including cork, features a digital dashboard and smart solutions such as supports for a thermal bottle and smartphone. The seats are made using a particular waterproof, allowing them to be easily cleaned with water. Innovative technology airless for tires, which cannot be punctured and are maintained for the entire life of the vehicle. Another important aspect that distinguishes Manifesto is the presence of a removable battery, placed in a special rear compartment that can be used via a domestic socket to recharge the devices. Finally, the roof was designed by Dacia engineers to be as modular as possible, that is, to respond effectively to the various load requirements.

Dacia Bigster — Bigster, whose entry into production is expected in 2025, is the concept of the C-Suv of the Romanian company, developed by the modular Cmf-b platform of the Renault-Nissan industrial partnership, the same that equips Clio, Captur, Arkana, Nissan Juke and Dacia Jogger. Long 4.600 mm, features clean lines and a design with sturdy and massive shapes. Particular is the front characterized by a large bonnet, equipped with full LED headlights and a large plastic bumper. The perception of a solid car is reinforced by the lateral design, identifiable by the plastic protections present along the lower part of the body and in the wide wheel arches. The roof line is high, providing ample space for people and luggage. At the rear we find a large tailgate with the brand logo in the center and C-shaped LED headlights. In terms of engines, Dacia has not yet pronounced itself, but we can imagine that Bigster, being developed from the Cmf-b platform, could be equipped with LPG, petrol or mild hybrid units.

dacia Jogger "camperized" — Dacia is also developing a "camperized" Jogger set-up, suitable for short-term camping. This version has a wooden box in the trunk that acts, together with the rear sofa, as a structure for a bed (large enough for two people) and at the same time as a compartment to stow up to 220 liters of payload. Camperized Jogger has been designed with a short list of options which currently include tinted rear windows and a medium sized tent. This particular version of Jogger will be marketed in 2023, while the price has not yet been communicated. Dacia speculates that in the future this particular Jogger setup could be replicated on other models.

Dacia at the customer’s service — There are not only cars but there is also commercial policy in the brand’s plans. In recent years, Dacia has understood the importance of the digital market, noting that 28% of its customers buy the car online. Faced with this important change, the Romanian brand has developed a complex system of digital services structured in four main points:

UP&GO . This is a service that allows customers to purchase a Dacia with full equipment and a fast delivery guarantee. The customer only has to choose the engine and the color of the desired model.

. This is a service that allows customers to purchase a Dacia with full equipment and a fast delivery guarantee. The customer only has to choose the engine and the color of the desired model. Order traking. It allows the buyer to follow the different steps prior to the delivery of the vehicle. With this service, Dacia intends to maintain a sincere and direct posture with its customer and is available in four markets: Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

It allows the buyer to follow the different steps prior to the delivery of the vehicle. With this service, Dacia intends to maintain a sincere and direct posture with its customer and is available in four markets: Italy, France, Spain and Germany. My Dacia. An application that can be easily downloaded on smartphones and Apple, which allows the customer to supervise the status of their car. This means planning maintenance and consulting the technical documentation of the car. For the Dacia Spring electric model, using the My Dacia app it is possible to request a free certificate from the manufacturer regarding the status of the batteries.

An application that can be easily downloaded on smartphones and Apple, which allows the customer to supervise the status of their car. This means planning maintenance and consulting the technical documentation of the car. For the Dacia Spring electric model, using the My Dacia app it is possible to request a free certificate from the manufacturer regarding the status of the batteries. Augmented reality. It is a digital service mostly designed for dealers that allows them to show the interior and exterior of the chosen car to the customer. This application represents an important tool for the dealer network present in the area to improve customer support in the selection and purchase phase of their Dacia. There have been over 25,000 downloads since the launch of the augmented reality digital service.