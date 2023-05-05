dad and son fall on the pitch – Corriere TV

At the final whistle of the match between Udinese and Napoli which gave the Neapolitans the Scudetto

At the triple whistle of Udinese-Naples (1-1) Neapolitan fans invaded the pitch at the Dacia Arena for celebrate the Scudetto.

Among them too a dad with his son, but in the excitement the two crashed into the field. A scene that has not escaped social networks where it was also shared by the former Juventus player Claudio Marchisio who comments ironically: “Dad of the Year?”