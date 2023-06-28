Dadic is now training in Sweden

All-around athlete Ivona Dadic has made a significant reduction in the size of her support environment and will train in Sweden in the future. However, the cooperation with Philipp Unfried will continue, he will plan sprint, hurdle and running training.

The aim of the 2016 outdoor European Championship third place is to qualify for the European Championship 2024 in Rome and the Olympic Games afterwards in Paris. This year’s World Championships in August in Budapest are not an issue, nor is the heptathlon in Bydgoszcz at the end of July.

GEPA/Patrick Steiner

The decision to make the changes was made during the rehabilitation phase after the knee operation. Among other things, the “a lot of sitting in the car to get from one training facility to the next was not good for her health,” explained Dadic. They discussed and examined many options. “In the future I will pitch my tents in Sweden and work with Vlado Petrovic, who also coaches Bianca Salming.”

“I can really understand Ivi’s step. In addition, a few new technical stimuli will certainly not harm her. I think that Vlado can cover exactly those areas that Ivi has to work on for a successful comeback,” said Unfried. Whether Dadic’s comeback in Talence (September 23/24) or only in the indoor season is open.

