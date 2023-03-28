Nicholas Pucci

Initially focused more on the backstroke specialty, Dagmar Haseworld-class swimmer born December 22, 1969 in Magdeburg, represents the former GDR only on the occasion of the European Championships in Bonn in 1989, where he won gold in the 200m backstroke for only 0″15 cents (2’12″46 to 2’12″61) on the then 15 year old Hungarian Krisztina Egerszegi.

At the following World Championships in Perth in January 1991, Hase was already competing for united Germany, and this time it was Egerszegi who prevailed (2’09″15 to 2’12″01) in the final of the 200m backstroke, while the German wins gold with the 4x200m freestyle relay and, in the same year, is double bronze in both the 100m and 200m backstroke finals at the European Championships in Athensin both cases the prerogative of Egerszegi on compatriot Tunde Szabo, for later conquer as many silver medals with the three 4x100sl, 4x200sl and 4x100mixed relays.

The following year, at the 1992 Barcelona Games, Hase fails to qualify for the final of the 100m backstroke, only to then have to bow down again, despite setting the German record with 2’09″46, to Egerszegi in the final of the 200m, and, vice versa, amaze with gold on the 400slwhere she precedes the Olympic and world champion Janet Evans by only 0″19 cents (4’07″18 to 4’07″37), guaranteeing herself perpetual glory, and therefore conclude his Catalan experience with another silver thanks to the 4x100m medley relay.

Realizing the Hungarian’s unbeaten backstroke, at the European Championships in Sheffield in 1993, Hase focuses solely on freestyle, confirming her superiority over the distance of 400slwon in 4’10″47 on compatriot Kerstin Kielgass, with whom she joins a second gold with the 4x200sl relay, to then become the protagonist of a curious event, the following year, on the occasion of the 1994 World Championships in Rome.

Qualified, in fact, for the final of the 200sl with the eighth time in heat, while the more accredited compatriot Franziska Van Almsick had come out by a whisker with the ninth time, she is “kindly” asked to give up his seat in favor of his teammatewho then wins the gold with a world record of 1’56″78, while together they then contribute to the silver medal in the 4x200sl relay.

Back for one last time to try backstroke at the European Championships in Vienna in 1995, where in the 200 meters she is once again defeated (2’07″24 at 2’10″60) by Egerszegi but is still gold with the 4x200sl relay , Hase puts in the best performance of her career at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Al Georgia Tech Aquatic Centerin fact, registered on three freestyle distances, the German takes the bronze on the 200sl by just one cent (1’59″56 to 1’59″57) over the American Trina Jackson, in the final in which the Costa Rican Claudia Poll – curiously born on December 22 like her – shatters the dream of an Olympic gold medal for Van Almsick, for then win the silver both on the 400slbehind the controversial Irish Michelle Smith (4’07″25 to 4’08″30), than on the 800slwhere she surrenders (8’27″89 to 8’29″91) to the 16-year-old American Brooke Bennett, and then put around his neck a third silver medal with the 4x200sl relay behind the US quartet.

Hase concludes her career taking revenge on Smith, beaten (4’09″58 to 4’10″50) in the final of the 400sl at the European Championships in Seville in 1997, to which she combines the obvious success with the 4x200sl, to then be for one last time protagonist in the world championship at the 1998 World Championships in Perthwhere he returns to the old love taking silver in the 200m backstroke finaldefeated by only 0″19 cents (2’11″26 to 2’11″45) by the French Roxana Maracineanu, also going to medal on the 400sl, bronze in 4’08 “82 in the race won by the Chinese Chen Yan on the Bennett, as well as bringing home yet another gold with the 4x200sl relay.

E if it all began and ended up on the back… well, Dagmar Hase earned that Olympic glory by sprinting freestyle.