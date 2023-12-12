Daily Xinbao Digital Newspaper Platform-Tianjin Men’s Basketball Team suffers 3 consecutive losses after losing to Guangdong Team

Tianjin Pioneers Men’s Basketball Team Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

In the 15th round of the CBA regular season, the Tianjin Pioneers Men’s Basketball Team fought fiercely against the Guangdong South China Tigers Men’s Basketball Team, only to suffer a devastating loss in the final moments of the game. Despite a standout performance from foreign aid James, who contributed 51 points and 15 rebounds, the Tianjin team was unable to secure a victory, ultimately falling to a 111-116 defeat and marking their third consecutive loss.

The game began with the Tianjin team taking the lead with a hot start, but the entry of Zhou Qi revitalized the Guangdong team, leading to a 16-22 deficit for Tianjin in the first quarter. By the end of the first half, the Tianjin team was trailing 46-52. However, a strong third-quarter performance allowed them to take the lead, with James contributing 26 points in the quarter. In the final decisive battle, the Guangdong team, led by Waters and Zhou Qi, managed to edge out a victory, ending Tianjin’s hopes of securing a win.

Following the game, Tianjin team head coach Zhang Qingpeng acknowledged that their psychological preparation and ability to face the game calmly were areas in which they needed to improve. Despite the controversial penalties at critical moments during the game, Zhang emphasized the hard work and effort put in by the players on the court.

Looking ahead, the Tianjin team will face the Sichuan team at home, providing them with an opportunity to end their losing streak. The Sichuan team, currently at the bottom of the standings with only one victory, will be a formidable but beatable opponent for Tianjin. The familiarity between the two teams, including the fact that the head coach of the Sichuan team, Zhang Degui, is the former head coach of the Tianjin team, adds an intriguing dynamic to the upcoming match. This familiarity, combined with the presence of former Tianjin player Burton as Sichuan’s new foreign aid, and former Sichuan coach Zhou Jinli now serving as an assistant coach for Tianjin, sets the stage for an intense and closely contested game.