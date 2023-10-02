Dairon Blanco Hits Third Home Run of the Season in Final Game of 2023 MLB Season

Dairon Blanco of the Kansas City Royals ends 2023 MLB season with a bang

Dairon Blanco, the talented outfielder for the Kansas City Royals, embraced his call-up to the big team on June 12 and made the most of every opportunity he was given throughout the season. As the 2023 Major League Baseball season drew to a close, Blanco aimed to finish on a high note, showcasing his power and skill.

On Sunday, October 1, which marked the final game of the regular season, the Kansas City Royals hosted the New York Yankees at the Kauffman Stadium. Blanco started in the lineup as the seventh hitter and center fielder, ready to make an impact.

Right from the start, the rookie made his presence felt. In his first turn against Yankees’ pitcher Michael King, Blanco singled and stole second base, marking his 23rd stolen base of the season. He ultimately scored a run thanks to a hit by Nick Pratto, helping his team take an early lead.

However, it was in the fourth inning that Blanco truly flexed his batting prowess. With the Royals already up 3-0, he stepped up to the plate with two outs and no runners on base. Capitalizing on a 1-0 count, Blanco unleashed a powerful swing, connecting with a 79.5 mph sweeper that found the middle of the plate. The ball soared over the left field stands, recording his third home run of the season.

The impressive homer had an exit velocity of 108.2 mph, an angle of 24 degrees, and traveled a whopping 423 feet, extending the Royals’ lead to 4-0 at that point.

Blanco’s home run not only added to his personal achievements but also ended his 14-game run without producing a run, bringing his RBI total for the season to 18.

As Blanco’s star continues to rise, fans can relish in the powerful moment by watching the video of his stunning hit.

With his remarkable performance, Dairon Blanco closed the 2023 MLB season on a high note, leaving a lasting impression on the Kansas City Royals and fans alike.

