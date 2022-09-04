Sumptuous Udinese. What a week that of the bianconeri! First they take the scalp of Fiorentina, an ambitious team but punished by the bianconeri in the midweek round, then they raise the bar and bar the way to Roma, who arrived in Udine to become leaders, as if it were a natural passage at this beginning of the season.

It was enough to hear the pre-match, Dazn or Sky do you. Six points in the two dreaded matches in Friuli, the third victory in a row, a quick and beneficial metamorphosis of a team that seems to have found a series of certainties not to be laughed at in these ten days.

Three-four fundamental players, a defense, better an excellent defensive phase even with different players, due to injuries and forced turnover given the very tight schedule, and above all a beautiful thing: that feeling of sudden depth that this team had not given for a long time.

Yes, depth because Lovric, Makengo and Beto midweek protagonists against Roma, saw their teammates play well for an hour before helping to close the scores.

And so people like Samardzic, finally free to unleash his talent, Success or Arslan to play, rested and motivated. Or Ebosse able to take over from Bijol, who in turn took over the unfortunate Masina this week (best wishes).

Thus, not suddenly, a stellar evening was born that the fans of the Friuli stadium will not forget for a long time.

The leaders in pectore was outclassed by the Sottil gang who seems to have settled well in the Serie A that he had only known as a player. Three little things in the end. Pereyra: he had a train like Spinazzola in front of him.

He dammed him, beat him, scored him in the face, playing right side with a unique heart and intelligence. Samardzic: this German player, playing like this, will become a midfielder with a lot of flakes. Udogie: deadly, who knows Conte in London as if he will taste it on TV while Pozzo counts the money collected for his talent.

And then Deulofeu: he has been playing for a week with a determination that until ten days ago he didn’t seem to have. This is a fundamental thing for the future of the bianconeri because the talent is in the feet and in the head of the Catalan.

Are you happy to be wrong, but that the finished market and the certainty of staying in Udine have given you peace of mind and motivation? Daje Udinese. Matches like this are not easily forgotten and are an incredible pillar for building winning seasons. Self-esteem goes up, so does confidence.