Dak Prescott, Cowboys DOMINATE vs. Bryce Young, Panthers – Dave Helman’s analysis

Dave Helman sits down to discuss the Dallas Cowboys’ victory against the Carolina Panthers alongside Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt. Can the Dallas Cowboys defense continue to impress? How did Dak Prescott look in the win? Should there be concern surrounding Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers? Helman also make sure to give his personal thoughts toward the Dallas win.



1 HOUR AGO・the nfl on fox podcast・8:37

