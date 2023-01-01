Home Sports Dakar 2023 car: Sainz wins the first stage
Sports

Dakar 2023 car: Sainz wins the first stage

by admin
Dakar 2023 car: Sainz wins the first stage

The Spaniard on the RS QE tron ​​E2 conquers the January 1st leg of the famous rally raid ahead of the Frenchman Loeb (Hunter) and his teammate Ekstrom (Audi)

First acute for Carlos Sainz at the Dakar 2023. The Audi Spaniard in fact hits the victory in the first stage, the Sea Camp-Sea Camp, a loop of 367 km of special to which to add 234 of transfer: it is his 42 affirmation in the prestigious rally raids.

according to loeb

With a time of 3h, 20’41” Carlos Sainz, under the eyes of his wife and son, the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr, with the Audi RS QE tron ​​E2, precedes the French Sebastian Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), second at 23″, and Swede Mattias Ekström (Audi) 47 seconds behind. The reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was delayed: the Qatari driver of the Toyota Nilux finished 7’27” late due to some problems. The Italian Maurizio Gerini, navigator of Laia Sanz, was 25th with the Alstara at 22’56”.

dakar 2023 auto, the classification of the first stage of 1 january

Here is the classification of the first stage of cars on January 1 at the Dakar 2023:

See also  Milan - Adli, another missed opportunity. And the market hypothesis reopens

You may also like

Prospects for major events in 2023: Hangzhou Asian...

Transfer market, Milan: Devis Vasquez arrives in goal....

It is extremely sad! Pelé, the football king,...

Lukaku: “Napoli? We have respect, not fear”

Del Piero and the photo with the penguins...

Sampdoria transfer market: Lammers, Nuytinck, now Dragovic with...

Arsenal-Newcastle, the odds: the 1 + Over 2.5...

Nuggets 8 players reversed Heat Jokic triple-double Hiro...

It buys petrol and diesel with the fuel...

Zhao Jiwei 18 points Zhang Zhenlin 12+9+8 Liaoning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy