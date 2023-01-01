The Spaniard on the RS QE tron ​​E2 conquers the January 1st leg of the famous rally raid ahead of the Frenchman Loeb (Hunter) and his teammate Ekstrom (Audi)

First acute for Carlos Sainz at the Dakar 2023. The Audi Spaniard in fact hits the victory in the first stage, the Sea Camp-Sea Camp, a loop of 367 km of special to which to add 234 of transfer: it is his 42 affirmation in the prestigious rally raids.

according to loeb — With a time of 3h, 20’41” Carlos Sainz, under the eyes of his wife and son, the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr, with the Audi RS QE tron ​​E2, precedes the French Sebastian Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme), second at 23″, and Swede Mattias Ekström (Audi) 47 seconds behind. The reigning champion Nasser Al-Attiyah was delayed: the Qatari driver of the Toyota Nilux finished 7’27” late due to some problems. The Italian Maurizio Gerini, navigator of Laia Sanz, was 25th with the Alstara at 22’56”.

dakar 2023 auto, the classification of the first stage of 1 january — Here is the classification of the first stage of cars on January 1 at the Dakar 2023:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

