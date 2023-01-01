In cars, the RS Q e-tron precedes Loeb’s BRX by a second. In motorbikes Price on Ktm wins. Great battle in T3 and T4. Sunday 603 km loop

Elizabeth Caracciolo – sea camp (saudi arabia)

Just over 13 kilometers expressly excavated and traced in the sand, all around the great first bivouac of the Dakar 2023 called SeaCamp because it is located on the shores of the Red Sea. This was the prologue, the first special stage of the 45th edition of the race which sees a total of 355 vehicles at the start divided between 121 motorbikes, 18 quads, 69 cars and SSV (side by side, or a sort of buggy) of which 47 T3 and 45, T4.

moto — The motorcycle category started in reverse, with the most important riders in the final stages, engaged in a tussle along this sort of very fast and wide circuit. To win the Ktm pilot, Toby Price who with a time of 8’22” prevailed by only one second on the Australian of Gas Gas, Daniel Sanders and 9” on the Botswana pilot, Ross Branch in forces of Hero Motorsport. Fourth Joan Barreda – Honda – who for the first time runs as a satellite team of the official team, relieved of the pressure of the result at all costs. Best of the Italians, 32nd overall and seventh in Rally2, our Alex Salvini on Fantic Motor who found himself at ease on this first very fast special stage. Two more positions for Tommaso Montanari, 34th overall on Husqvarna, eighth in Rally2: the rider from Terni precedes the Tuscan, Paolo Lucci, on Ktm by two positions. The first ten on Saturday evening, as per the regulation of the Fim World Championship of which the Dakar is part as the first round, will choose their starting position for the first official special on Sunday 1st January, a ring of 603 kilometers with a selective sector of 235. See also The Chinese women's basketball team regrets that Serbia missed the semi-final coach: turnovers and rebounds are the main cause|China Women's Basketball|Serbia|China Team_Sina News

auto — The car crews will also make the same choice, starting with the winner of the prologue, Mathias Ekstrom, in the Audi RS Q e-tron capable of finishing with a clear time of 8 minutes: behind him the 9 times WRC world champion Sebastian Loeb on Brx, detached by only one second and Stephane Peterhansel, teammate of Ekstrom in Audi, 11” from the Swede. Fourth Nasser Al Attiyah on Toyota just one second from Mister Dakar.

prototypes and products — The battle in T3 and T4 was extraordinary: the fastest of the light prototypes Cristina Gutierrez just passed to Can Am with the Red Bull Can Am Factory Racing team, capable of imposing herself with 8’49” and again, as in the other categories with just one second behind his team mate, Seth Quintero who however rides in the Red Bull Off-Road Junior USA team again on Can Am: Chilean Chaleco Lopez, reigning champion, seventh, 15” behind. In T4 the success goes to the Lithuanian driver from the same team as Gutierrez, Rokas Baciuska who set a time of 9’06” beating Cristiano Batista, Can Am by just two seconds with Gerard Farres, Can Am, third at 7”. Best of the Italians Michele Cinotto on Polaris, 22nd in T4.