Dakar Rally SS5: Attiya stage winner Sainz is second

CCTV News: The 2023 Dakar Rally ended the competition for the fifth stage of the race. Al-Attiya, the Qatari driver of the Toyota team, won the stage again with a time of 4 hours, 13 minutes and 23 seconds. Enns was second with 1:57 behind and his teammate Peter Hansel was third.

In the car group, Loeb, who won the stage championship on the previous race day, lost 20 minutes due to a rollover. In the Audi camp, Ekstrom suffered a mechanical failure, and Sainz and Peterhansel won the runner-up and third place in the stage. The victory of the stage still belongs to Al Attia, who leads the overall score. He currently has a lead of more than 22 minutes in the overall score.

For Chinese drivers, BAIC ORV team Zhang Guoyu/Jean-Pierre ranked 17th, Han Wei Motorsports Team Han Wei/Marley 22nd, Zi Yunliang/Sha He 69th, Tian Po/Du Xuanyi 77th.

In the motorcycle group, Ba Reid, who won the stage championship yesterday, suffered a crash, but fortunately, the Spanish rider was fine. Another Honda driver, Van Beveren, won his first stage championship in 5 years, and the leader of the overall score became Howes, followed by Price.

For Chinese motorcyclists, Sunil was 36th, Deng Liansong was 48th, Zhang Min was 69th, Zhao Hongyi was 70th, Zaker was 82nd, and Fang Mingji was 95th.