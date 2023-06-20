Home » Dal Cin, racist phrase on the transfer market live on Sky (which silences him) – breaking latest news
by Salvatore Riggio

The former Udinese sports director, a guest on Bonan and Di Marzio’s show, wanted to explain the current transfer market. Sky immediately cut the connection

«We started from the youth sector, today it doesn’t happen anymore. They take the pre-finished, pre-formed, in a darker color than usual». This sentence, pronounced by Franco Dal Cin, ex Udinese sports director, prompted Sky Sport to interrupt the connection with him. The former manager of the Juventus club was in connection with “Speciale Calciomercato”, the broadcast with Gianluca Di Marzio, and first he told how some of his great coups materialized, such as the purchase of Zico, then he created moments of embarrassment with those words.

But let’s go in order. On the arrival of the Brazilian champion in our Serie A he expressed himself as follows: «Payment? We did it in black. With two suitcases full of dollars. Now everything is prescribed and we can say it ». In short, the evening for Dal Cin already did not start well. Subsequently the offending sentence, which brought down the frost. Dal Cin wanted to explain, in his own way, the transfer market of today. Basically, the Italian teams no longer draw from the youth sectors and increasingly focus on foreign players to raise the level.

In the studio, the conductor Alessandro Bonan immediately sensed the bad direction of the speech and interrupted everything, while Marco Bucciantini tried to change the subject, quoting Pasolini to cover the former executive who was immediately silenced. Of course it was really impossible to continue the discussion after a sentence like that, and the Santa Giulia broadcaster was quick and prompt in immediately understanding the situation and interrupting the connection with Dal Cin. She only brought him in a few minutes later to say goodbye.

