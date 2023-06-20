Home » Dal Cin’s racist phrase live on Sky (which silences him) – Corriere TV
Sports

Dal Cin’s racist phrase live on Sky (which silences him) – Corriere TV

by admin
Dal Cin’s racist phrase live on Sky (which silences him) – Corriere TV

The former Udinese sports manager was in connection with the «Speciale Calciomercato»

The former sports manager of Udinese, Franco Dal Cin, a guest on the program of Alessandro Bonan and Gianluca Di Marzio, wanted to explain the current transfer market. But Sky immediately cut the connection when he uttered a racist remark: «We started from the youth sector, today it doesn’t happen anymore. They take the pre-finished, pre-formed, in a darker color than usual».

The former manager of the Juventus club was in connection with the “Speciale Calciomercato”, and first he told how some of his great coups took place, such as the purchase of Zico, then he created moments of embarrassment with those words.

June 20, 2023 – Updated June 20, 2023, 12:47 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Sablic: I hope I can continue to maintain this attitude in the future and wish the Dalian people good luck

You may also like

Larne: Irish Premiership champions to play HJK Helsinki...

Blazers: in the event of the sale of...

Chelsea sign Nkunka from Leipzig for 60 million...

Another collection for Juventus, via Iling jr. Milan,...

Indonesia Badminton Open “IELTS” combination, Chen Yufei won...

Lindner tackles comeback

“Away from Milan because of Allegri then the...

four construction groups assigned to industrial tribunals

MotoGp, trip by Jack Miller: “Many riders think...

Korda thrilled London with an amazing blow. Frustrating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy