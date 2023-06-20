Dal Cin’s racist phrase live on Sky (which silences him) – Corriere TV

The former Udinese sports manager was in connection with the «Speciale Calciomercato»

The former sports manager of Udinese, Franco Dal Cin, a guest on the program of Alessandro Bonan and Gianluca Di Marzio, wanted to explain the current transfer market. But Sky immediately cut the connection when he uttered a racist remark: «We started from the youth sector, today it doesn’t happen anymore. They take the pre-finished, pre-formed, in a darker color than usual».

The former manager of the Juventus club was in connection with the “Speciale Calciomercato”, and first he told how some of his great coups took place, such as the purchase of Zico, then he created moments of embarrassment with those words.

June 20, 2023 – Updated June 20, 2023, 12:47 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

