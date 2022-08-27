VIGEVANO

A few days ago he started training with the Vigevano shirt, after wearing the Pavia shirt last season, but Lorenzo D’Alessandro has already got into the right spirit of Basletta, who welcomed him with the usual warmth he reserves for anyone who wears the yellow and blue shirt.

D’Alessandro, born in 1996, almost two meters high, can be used both as a small forward and as a large forward. «I really appreciated the welcome – he says – because you can feel the passion that is in this city. Being in first person and seeing the fans in the gym at the first training session makes you feel like a player and it’s a good feeling ».

The season that is about to begin in Vigevano promises to be challenging also because in the past the ducals have touched the A2.

«When you are one step away from the A2, expectations are high – he says -, but each year is unique. From season to season everything changes. Now we need to start rebuilding and it is right that the environment has ambition, but also that it passes it on to the team. It is up to us to get as high as possible ».

D’Alessandro seems to have the ideal profile for coach Paolo Piazza’s basketball, who loves the ability of his players to play multiple roles. «I believe that in the end being able to play in several roles – he explains – the coach wants to put me inside the team to give balance. I am a player who can create advantages both when he plays with his back to the basket and when he goes to shoot from the perimeter. The more arrows you have in your bow, the more contribution you can make. We are, however, a team of very eclectic players Rossi can play in multiple roles while with Mercante and Laudoni we alternate both in attack and in defense. It will become difficult to adapt to the defenses if we perfect these qualities of ours ».

Defense is one of the aspects that Paolo Piazza is already focusing on in training. «That of being the solid basis of every team. The deeper you go, the more energy is scarce and solidity in defense can make a difference. We are a team of physical players and many of us are able to defend even against opponents who are not equal in position. Working on these factors will undoubtedly give us advantages ».

Vigevano began its preparation for the season on Monday and is also preparing for the official presentation on Wednesday. Then in September there will be friendlies and the Super Cup. –

andrea ballone