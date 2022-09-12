8 BENITES He takes and realizes the first two conclusions from beyond the arc, stopper in defense, he throws himself on all the balls. Vigevano cannot ignore his play, capable of scoring four bombs

6.5 MERCHANT Two free on unsportsmanlike ones make him go into the gas in the second quarter, a defensive fight, proof that his confirmation in the ranks of the Vigevanesi was not accidental.

6.5 D’ALESSANDRO ex of Omnia, he makes several mistakes from long distance (2/6) not from him, even if he always puts a lot of intensity in the defensive metacampo and in the second half he closes at his best.

6.5 STRAUTMAN With Laudoni out, he starts in the quintet, but is in trouble against De Gregori. In the second half he asserted himself, adjusting his scoreboard (10 total points).

5.5 RAGAGNIN It does not affect the start, even if it starts in the top five. Returned to the field in the middle of the third fraction, he continues not to be a factor. The 2001 class is the least in the ball for Vigevano.

7.5 BROGLIA From the bench the long vigevanese plays the charge with 7 points in a row at the end of the first quarter, a certainty for his team who lean on him in the low post. He closes the first half in double figures (11 points and 5 rebounds), dominating against every opponent. He explains basketball, the best along with Benites.

7 ROSSI Usual energy from the bench, he capitalizes from the line and scores at the end of the second period. He beats for three, like a true captain, easily reaching double figures (12 points).

7 PERONI He opens the race with a triple, then makes a lot of mistakes and struggles on Potì at the start. He absolutely gets back on track in the second period, defending to death. In the second half he is determined, despite missing some shots absolutely in the ropes of him. It remains a fundamental piece in the chessboard of coach Piazza.

(Fabio Sacchi)