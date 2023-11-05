Dalian and Qingdao Marathons Penalized by Chinese Athletics Association for Organizational Failures

Pickup Truck Incident and Looting Taint Reputation of Dalian and Qingdao Marathons

The Chinese Athletics Association recently addressed the organizational mishaps that occurred during the highly anticipated 2023 Dalian Marathon and 2023 Qingdao Maritime Marathon.

During the 33rd Dalian Marathon held on October 15, a pickup truck incident unfolded, disrupting the race and attracting negative attention. At a critical point in the race, just before the men’s leading group reached the finish line, a race work vehicle veered off course. Due to a combination of the referee’s misjudgment and the driver’s inappropriate actions, the truck lagged and came to a sudden stop, obstructing the athletes’ path, consequently affecting the flow of the competition. This incident had a detrimental impact on the event’s reputation.

In accordance with the “Chinese Athletics Association Road Running Event Management Measures,” the Chinese Athletics Association has made several decisions regarding this matter. The event organizing committee received a reprimand and must submit a written report addressing their corrective measures to the association before November 13, 2023. Additionally, the relevant referees involved will undergo internal interviews and receive criticism and education. Moreover, the executive company responsible for the event, Zhimei Sports Culture (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., will also be internally investigated and required to submit a written report of rectification to the association by the aforementioned deadline.

Furthermore, the Chinese Athletics Association highlighted an additional incident during the 2023 Qingdao Maritime Marathon, which took place on October 15, 2023. Approximately two hours after the race commenced, inadequate organization and poor crowd control resulted in a large number of people being stranded, leading to instances of looting. This tumultuous situation created a negative social impact. The organizing company’s lack of attention to detail and failure to follow expert guidance severely impacted the event’s organization. Chaotic distribution of bib numbers also added to the disarray.

In light of these issues, the Chinese Athletics Association has decided to revoke the Qingdao Maritime Marathon Organizing Committee’s application for the China Athletics Association’s certification event next year. The committee is now required to submit a written report addressing their plans for rectification to the association before November 13, 2023. Additionally, Qingdao Aix Sports Culture Co., Ltd., the company responsible for operating the event, will not receive certification for next year’s events and must also submit a written report detailing their rectification measures before the same deadline.

The Chinese Athletics Association aims to preserve the integrity and smooth execution of athletic events. By holding event organizers accountable and demanding corrections, they aim to maintain the high standards expected from these marathons.

