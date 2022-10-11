Original title: Dalian people official: welcome to provide content that deliberately discredits the club and will be submitted to the joint investigation team

A few days ago, our club held a fan meeting and responded positively to some hot issues. Everyone worked together, fan representatives and media reporters offered suggestions for the construction and development of the club, which greatly inspired the work of the club. Among the fans, It has won praise on the Internet.

Zero distance, face to face

Due to space restrictions, the club’s previous rounds of meetings could not invite too many fans and friends to come to the scene to communicate face-to-face, resulting in many fans and friends expressing regret and disappointment on the Internet, and even complaining. Tucao returns to Tucao, everyone is for the good of the club! The door of the club is always open to everyone. We like to have many opinions, especially criticisms. If there are many people who have raised opinions, the next meeting may be held in the auditorium to hear more opinions face-to-face. We are like family, there is nothing that cannot be said when the door is closed, everyone is welcome to speak freely!

No worries, considerate

Secondly, if you are busy with work and can’t meet with us, then we can also be a good netizen! You can also gently move your fingers in your spare time, send your thoughts and wishes to us by email ([email protected]), and leave your contact information so that we can get in touch. We must be very concerned about your suggestion.

zero tolerance, hand in hand

Again, we welcome oversight, and oversight is a great way to improve our work. Various voices on the Internet are difficult to distinguish between true and false, so a joint investigation team has been set up in the city. We welcome fans and friends to provide us with content that does not reflect the club's problems on the Internet, especially the content that deliberately smears the club, and we will submit it to the joint investigation team. inside. Without rules, no circle can be formed. Dalian Professional Football Club consciously embraces all kinds of supervision, and let us create a highly professional and standardized football club together.





