Dalla Salda: Passion and organization to make Napoli Basket grow

The Press Conference to present Alessandro Della Salda was held this morning at the PalaBarbuto.

The President Federico Grassi, the new Vice President Alfredo Amoroso and the co-owner Francesco Tavassi took part in the conference.

Statement President Federico Grassi

We felt that a person like Alessandro Dalla Salda could be the right figure to support us shareholders in a corporate restructuring that will serve to achieve different results. The restructuring would have taken place even in the event of relegation. We care about the city of Naples and do something that can do good for the whole environment. We put our hearts into it, maybe making mistakes. We trust that the arrival of Dalla Salda can help us. I thank Alfredo Amoroso, who will become Vice President. I will remain in my role as President. As far as the arena situation is concerned, we are pursuing some arguments but until there is something concrete it is useless to make plans. We try to go to the substance, talking about programs on certain things. At the moment there is talk but there is nothing concrete.

Statement by Vice-President Alfredo Amoroso

The key word of the day is Strengthening. Our project would have gone ahead even in the case of Serie A2. We want to start from the basics, relying on a serious, expert, prepared person who knows this world. We are united in this decision, which is not easy to make, but which represents a great test of maturity for a company that aims at a future that I see as absolutely rosy. We have achieved an important result such as staying in Serie A. This club wants to grow not only on the field but also as a brand. We have attracted investors and new sponsors, also bringing the new generations closer. There is a newfound desire for basketball in this club, and it is an important result that we have achieved in these 5 years. In the coming years we want to continue to grow further. We want to thank all those who contributed to salvation, the sponsors, our supporters, the 100 club.

Co-owner declaration Francesco Tavassi

Today starts a new cycle of our society. We can no longer speak of “lucid madness” after 5 years. We have made enormous efforts to bring the basketball that counts back to the third largest Italian city, we have suffered, as it should be, fighting not to relegate and we have succeeded. It was right after 5 years to take a step back. From today the keys to the company are entrusted to Alessandro Dalla Salda, who will take care of everything concerning the company, from the sporting to the administrative side. We have entrusted a manager who we believe can bring results such as the consolidation of the company. We have managed this company with considerable investment, going through a pandemic period with all that entails from the point of view of the public and sponsors. We are happy to have given prominence to our city also in basketball, the institutions have been close to us, we need to be able to concretely get help from everyone.

Statement by Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Della Salda

I am very excited, I thank everyone who is here. My first thoughts go to the shareholders, to President Grassi, to Alfredo Amoroso and to Francesco Tavassi. I immediately understood the human and entrepreneurial depth of the people I had to deal with. We start a medium-term project. My method is to organize the company into four areas, communication area, commercial/marketing essential for developing revenues especially in a world like basketball, general affairs area, which includes administrative and secretarial area, and sports area , divided into the youth sector and first team. We will have a registered office. From next week individual interviews will begin with all the people who have contributed to the achievement of the results of the last few years. My coordination on these areas will be total. It’s a challenge that gives me great energy and stimuli, with important medium-long term prospects. We have a very important brand, which represents an extraordinary city. We have to develop an interesting project but there are very important foundations. We will start from the corporate structure, then we will move on to the coach and players. We will aim to consolidate ourselves in the first year, to then reach the third year with the hope of finally being able to bring Naples to Europe. I’ve seen the catastrophe that my region is experiencing from afar, I’m really sorry but Emilia Romagna is a region that will be able to react in a big way. Naples has shown great interest in me, giving me a key role, something not everyone does in this period. The owners were looking for a person to coordinate the entire company, a role I carry out with great passion and hopefully competence. The club must be at the center of everything and we need a figure who can concentrate 24/7. We have a DS under contract, Alessandro Bolognesi, with whom I will speak in the next few days. Obviously I will also meet Cesare Pancotto, a person I respect a lot, and who has achieved an important result this season. I really like working with the public, with the communication and marketing area to create events. We need a good audience, we will do many initiatives but there is the clear goal of increasing ticketing also from a revenue point of view. I’ve known Pres. Grassi for at least two years, we discussed our needs and there were convergences that prompted us, after the end of the championship, to start a journey together. We have identified the Headquarters in the Fuorigrotta area, the city’s sports area. We want a beautiful, functional office that gives the right image to our club. I’m used to working with few people. I would like to dry out the current structure, with fewer employees and fewer collaborators. I believe a lot in the youth sector. I have to congratulate the club because it has managed to structure an important youth sector in just 5 years. I would like to create a synergy between what has been done in Reggio Emilia in recent years. The goal, three years from now, would be to have a player from the youth sector who can actually be part of the first team. Obviously there are deadlines to be respected. I work with Passion, with the pleasure of going to do this job. I have great respect for rules and people. Organization will be the key word in my work. I don’t have the presumption of knowing Naples and understanding it right away. I need a hand to get to know the city, if we manage to converge my characteristics with the Neapolitan ones we can make a great Napoli Basket.