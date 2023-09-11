Dallas Cowboys dominate New York Giants in NFL Regular Season match: Minute by Minute Updates

The Dallas Cowboys faced off against the New York Giants in an exciting NFL Regular Season matchup. The game took place at MetLife Stadium, with kickoff at 6:20 p.m. (CDMX). The result was closely followed on VAVEL’s live coverage.

The Cowboys started the game strong, scoring a touchdown early in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead. They continued to dominate throughout the first half, ending the second quarter with a 26-0 lead. CeeDee Lamb stood out for the Cowboys, making several impressive plays and racking up 49 yards.

In the third quarter, the Cowboys extended their lead even further, with Jayron Kearse delivering an excellent performance on defense. The quarter ended with the Cowboys leading 33-0.

With such a commanding lead, the Cowboys called a timeout in the fourth quarter to give their players a break. The game ended with the Cowboys winning by a score of 33-0.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys have their next game scheduled against the New York Jets on September 17 at AT&T Stadium. The Giants will face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on the same day.

In terms of injury reports, the Cowboys had players like Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, and Sam Williams listed as out, while the Giants had Cam Brown and Kenny McIntosh listed as out, with Wan’Dale Robinson and Damien Lewis listed as questionable.

This matchup between the Cowboys and Giants was highly anticipated, as the two teams have a history of intense competition. In their last five meetings, the Giants have won two games, while the Cowboys have won three.

The Cowboys came into the game as favorites, having performed better than the Giants in the previous season. However, the Giants put up a tough fight, but ultimately couldn’t overcome the Cowboys’ dominance.

Overall, it was an impressive victory for the Cowboys, who showcased their strength on both offense and defense. Fans can look forward to more exciting matchups as the season progresses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

