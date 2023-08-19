Dallas Cowboys Face Seattle Seahawks in Second NFL Preseason Tryout: How to Watch and What to Expect

The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready for their second tryout of the NFL 2023 preseason. The team, coached by Mike McCarthy, will be facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 19th at 8:00 p.m. local time in Mexico City.

The game will be broadcasted on ViX in Mexico, NFL+ in the United States, and the NFL Game Pass International on DAZN for the rest of the world, including the Mexican territory.

The Cowboys had a tough start to the preseason with a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their home game, with a final score of 28-23. However, one of the highlights for the team was the impressive performance of rookie Deuce Vaughn. Despite the loss, Vaughn managed to accumulate 50 yards on eight carries and even scored a touchdown. He also made three receptions for a total of six yards.

On the other hand, the Seahawks had a successful start to their preseason with a 24-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Drew Lock, the Seahawks’ quarterback, had an impressive game, throwing for 191 yards and two touchdowns, while also managing to secure an interception.

For fans who are eager to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks game, there are several options available for TV channels and online streaming. In Mexico, Argentina, and Spain, the specific TV channels for the game are not mentioned. However, in the United States, the game can be watched on the NFL Network. Additionally, streaming is available through the International Game Pass on DAZN.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. local time in Mexico City. The venue for the game is Lumen Field in Seattle. In the United States, the game will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET, while in Argentina it will start at 11:00 p.m. In Spain, the game will begin at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. With both teams looking to make an impact in the NFL preseason, it promises to be an exciting game for football enthusiasts.

