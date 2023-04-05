Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of training for his Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic denied the rumors that he (his and Kyrie Irving) could be benched in the last week of the regular season to maximize the Mavs’ chances in the Draft Lottery. “Tomorrow I will play”, he said referring to tomorrow’s match against the Sacramento Kings, “I will play until there is a chance to reach the playoffs”.

Dallas is one win behind the 10th-place Oklahoma City Thunder with three games to go in the remainder of the regular season.