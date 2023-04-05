Home Sports Dallas, Doncic denies rumors of his “benching”
Sports

Dallas, Doncic denies rumors of his “benching”

by admin
Dallas, Doncic denies rumors of his “benching”

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of training for his Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic denied the rumors that he (his and Kyrie Irving) could be benched in the last week of the regular season to maximize the Mavs’ chances in the Draft Lottery. “Tomorrow I will play”, he said referring to tomorrow’s match against the Sacramento Kings, “I will play until there is a chance to reach the playoffs”.

Dallas is one win behind the 10th-place Oklahoma City Thunder with three games to go in the remainder of the regular season.

See also  Ganna and the tricolor flame on the helmet, politics has nothing to do with it

You may also like

Unbeaten in seven games: Bo Svensson’s recipe for...

Joel Embiid scores 52 to help 76ers beat...

Will the master miss the final for the...

schedule, TV, lineups, statistics and best forecasts

With a strong bonga: Bayern’s basketball players win...

Osasuna snag Athletic Bilbao in extra time to...

Does the superstar return? Barcelona before the Cup...

Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Drab draw encapsulates sides’ mid-table...

Adler Mannheim take the lead in the semi-finals

Steve Cooper: Nottingham Forest boss focused on ‘greater...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy