Dhe Dallas Mavericks missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. Without national player Maxi Kleber, star guard Kyrie Irving and three other rested players, the Mavs lost 112:115 to the Chicago Bulls – and will now probably build a new team.

The Los Angeles Lakers, on the other hand, are certain to participate in the play-in tournament for clubs ranked seventh to tenth in each conference Western Conference and thus direct qualification for the round of 16.

“Maybe a step back”

“We were fighting for our lives, but the organization decided to change course,” Dallas head coach Jason Kidd said of his staff in the duel with the Bulls, announcing that “a lot of people won’t be coming back next year.” The Mavs leadership is apparently looking for a better position for the draft, the NBA’s talent lottery.

“In this business, decisions are sometimes difficult. We’re trying to build a championship team. This decision is perhaps a step backwards. But hopefully it will lead to a step forward,” Kidd commented.

Mavs top star Luka Doncic only played in the first 12 or so minutes, in which he scored 13 points – making him the top scorer for his side, which saw plenty of playing time given to numerous substitutes and role-playing players. Kidd had already announced before the game that the Slovenian all-star Doncic would probably only play the first quarter because of his thigh problem.

With the Lakers, national team captain Dennis Schröder was out for a short time due to neck pain, while the Californian’s top scorer was D’Angelo Russell with 24 points.

The Orlando Magic, for whom the season is over, lost 84-101 in their penultimate game of the season at the Brookyln Nets. National player Franz Wagner had twelve points and five rebounds.

Isaiah Hartenstein (three rebounds, five assists) lost to the New Orleans Pelicans 105-113 with the New York Knicks, who had already qualified for the championship round.