The NBA announces the opening of an investigation into the Dallas Mavericks. Another chapter in this disastrous season finale for the Texans.

Mike Bass said: “The NBA today began an investigation into the Dallas Mavericks’ roster picks and subsequent conduct in the game against the Chicago Bulls, including the reasons behind those actions.”

The Mavs took the field without Irving, Hardaway, Green, Kleber and Wood essentially for precautionary reasons, while Luka Doncic only played the first 13′ of the match.

Mark Cuban was fined for tanking in 2018 ($600,000), this time he did not comment, while Jason Kidd spoke of an “organizational decision”, according to ESPN referencing Mark Cuban and Nico Harrison, GM of the franchise.

The Mavs tied the Bulls for the top 10 picks, and have a top-10-protected pick to close the trade for Kristaps Porzingis.