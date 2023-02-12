Home Sports Dallas Open: Wu Yibing becomes first Chinese man to win ATP Tour title
Sports

Dallas Open: Wu Yibing becomes first Chinese man to win ATP Tour title

by admin
Dallas Open: Wu Yibing becomes first Chinese man to win ATP Tour title
Wu Yibing had won just six Tour-level matches before the Dallas Open

Wu Yibing became the first Chinese man to win an ATP Tour title with victory over John Isner at the Dallas Open.

The 23-year-old, ranked 97th in the world, won 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (14-12) in just under three hours.

He saved four championship points against American former world number eight Isner.

Wu is set to rise to world number 58 when the rankings are updated on Monday, making him the highest-ranked Chinese player in ATP history.

Wu, who was playing in his maiden Tour-level final, did not compete on the Tour from March 2019 to January 2022 because of numerous injuries.

Prior to competing in Dallas, he had recorded just six wins on the Tour but defeated American top seed Taylor Fritz and Canada’s third seed Denis Shapovalov en route to the final.

See also  Inter-Udinese, the precedents: only one goal from Friuli in the last 7

You may also like

Ligue1: Monaco beat PSG 3-1 – Football

Napoli-Cremonese 3-0: blue show with goals from Kvara,...

Super Bowl 2023 live updates: Eagles leading Chiefs...

In 2023 Barça only knows how to win

Scottie Scheffler becomes world number one again after...

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager ‘100% committed’ to Reds...

New Orleans Pelicans, new postponement for Zion Williamson

“Go Milan, go Maldini!”. But the (fake) Riyadh...

Udinese equal with Sassuolo, home crisis

Union Berlin, a dream called the Champions League:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy