The Dallas Mavericks have announced a long list of absentees for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bulls: Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Christian Wood, Maxi Kleber and Tim Hardaway. Luka Doncic should be from the match, also due to an evening dedicated to Slovenia in the Mavs arena.

Dallas and Chicago are tied for the tenth-best odds of getting the first overall pick; The Mavs will keep their first-round pick only if it is in the top 10.

