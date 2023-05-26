Home » Dallas writes against Vegas for the first time
Sports

Dallas writes against Vegas for the first time

by admin
Dallas writes against Vegas for the first time

With a 3-2 lead after overtime, the Dallas Stars saved themselves from the National Hockey League (NHL) playoff against the Vegas Golden Knights. After three Dallas losses in the first three games, Vegas are now 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

Joe Pavelski scored Thursday’s decisive goal when Dallas was outnumbered. Jason Robertson scored the first two goals for the Stars. The winner of the series is in the finals for the Stanley Cup, where it meets the Florida Panthers, who beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference.

More dazu in National Hockey League

See also  From Serie B to unemployment Fabbro pays for Chievo's crack

You may also like

Conference call of the 29th round from 7.15...

Football: Serie B playout, Cosenza-Brescia 1-0 – Football

Who is Filippo Zana, the new Italian hope...

Astrid Guyart, a former fencer on a mission...

Coca-Cola 600 FOX Bet Super 6: Mike Joy...

CUT TO: No hope. The hockey team was...

Google extends its AI service to Spain to...

Sports TV program of May 26, 2023: on...

in the Eastern Conference final, Boston returns to...

Friday’s gossip: Kane, Rice, Mount, Rabiot, Lavia, Maddison

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy