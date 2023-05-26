Dallas writes against Vegas for the first time

With a 3-2 lead after overtime, the Dallas Stars saved themselves from the National Hockey League (NHL) playoff against the Vegas Golden Knights. After three Dallas losses in the first three games, Vegas are now 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

Joe Pavelski scored Thursday’s decisive goal when Dallas was outnumbered. Jason Robertson scored the first two goals for the Stars. The winner of the series is in the finals for the Stanley Cup, where it meets the Florida Panthers, who beat the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference.

