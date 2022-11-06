“We have been waiting for this match for a week, it is too important for two reasons: first, because it is Juventus and I hate this team like all of you. Second, tonight we have an obligation to win: we are two points above and we can send them to minus five. Speaking of football, it will be a war, a fundamental match. We are in a good moment, we have done very well in the last few races. It will be a hard-fought match, but the three points must be obtained, as well as against Bologna and Atalanta. Then there will be the World Cup and then another championship will begin, in which Inter will have to reassemble Napoli. In the meantime we will win tonight, I will follow the match from home in front of the TV, I will wear the shirt and I will also put it on my son“.