Dalot: Pioli made me a better player Ibrahimovic has a strong belief in winning

Live it on September 8. According to sempremilan reports, Manchester United defender Dalot praised AC Milan coach Pioli in an interview. Dalot claims he has become a better player now, thanks to Pioli. In addition, he also said that Ibrahimovic is a great player and he has learned a lot from Calabria.

In the 20/21 season, Dalot played for the Rossoneri on loan for one season. At the time, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted the Portuguese full-back to go out and get more consistent playing time to help him develop.

During his time at AC Milan, he played both right-back and left-back roles, and while he struggled to get a lot of time at first, by the end of the season he was already considered a solid player.

Below is the content of the interview.

33 games with AC Milan made you United’s starting right-back in the Premier League. How have you progressed during your trip to Italy?

“I had a great year in Italy. With Pioli, I grew a lot, especially from a mentality point of view. If, I’m a better defender now, it’s all thanks to him “Italian football is not the same as the Premier League, I had to adapt in just one year, and playing in Serie A helped me a lot. My playing time at Manchester United has increased over the past two years and my self-esteem has grown as a result. .”

You have to compete with Calabria for a starting spot, which is not an easy task.

“In a club like AC Milan, competition is inevitable. Because, big clubs always have two players in every position. I learned a lot from Calabria, which is a testament to AC Milan’s Quality. I’m happy, they won the title last year because the Rossoneri are a good team.”

Can you tell us about Zlatan?

“Great player, he has a strong belief in winning. I have learned a lot thanks to him.”

Do you really want to stay in summer 2021?

“AC Milan is a great club and I liked my season with the Rossoneri. But it’s not just up to me. In the end I decided to stay at Manchester United and it was the right decision.”

