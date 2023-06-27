Dalvin Cook’s agent: Playing in Miami ‘always in the back of his mind’

Will Miami native Dalvin Cook come home to play for the Dolphins?

The former Minnesota Vikings running back and four-time Pro Bowler has been heavily linked to his hometown team, even before the Vikings released him earlier this month. Cook is now free to sign with any team, and the Dolphins struggled last season in the run game, ranking 25th in the NFL in rushing.

In a recent interview with a Miami-based television station, Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, confirmed that Cook does have a desire to play close to home, especially after he opted to play college football at Florida State instead of a struggling Miami program.

“He definitely missed out on the experience of playing for his hometown team when it came to college and I know he always kind of felt like that was where he was supposed to play, so that definitely has been in the back of his mind his entire football career,” Hiller said.

Hiller also shouted out Dolphins fans who have expressed their desire to see Cook suit up for their favorite team.

“It’s really incredible to see all the love on social media and all the fans,” Hiller said. “That’s really important as well.”

However, the Dolphins are not the only team tied to Cook — and hometown ties is one of several factors the 27-year-old back is considering.

“He’s looking for a team that’s in the win-now mode and wants to go all the way, wants to win a Super Bowl,” Hiller said.

