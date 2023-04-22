Damar Hamlin can return to play in the NFL four months after cardiac arrest on the field

Damar Hamlinplayer of Buffalo Billswas cleared to return four months after going in cardiac arrest and have been revived on the field during a match. The player, who has been a professional for two years and who plays the role of safetyhad collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a tackle routinely in the Jan. 2 game against the Bengals.

“What happened on the field of Cincinnati that’s not the end of my story,” she said after attending the show voluntary training of the team on Tuesday. The general manager of the Bills Brandon Beane stated that Hamlin was cleared to play after three specialistic examinations. The doctors to whom Hamlin has been entrusted have agreed that he can resume playing without fear of complications.

“My heart is still at stake – explained Hamlin – This was an event that changed my life, but it is not the end of my story”. Explaining that he intends to return to the NFLHamlin reflected on the moments of anxiety that he lived, on his inner drive not to let fear hinder him and on how he no longer takes a minute of his life for granted: “The most beautiful moment is the possibility of wake up every day and to breathe deeply, to live a peaceful life, to have a family and people who love me,” said the 25-year-old American football player.