D’Ambrosio has chosen Monza: medical visits soon. Transfer market news

An insertion that changed the cards on the table and was decisive. Danilo D’Ambrosio said “yes” to the offer from Monza and next season he will play in the team coached by Raffaele Palladino. The red and whites took advantage of Genoa’s hesitation, which – after the contacts of recent days – did not sink in a convinced way on the defender born in 1988 released after the end of the contract with Interbecause waiting to close for De Winter with Juve and for Zanoli with Napoli.

Medical visits on Wednesday or Thursday

Monza proposed to D’Ambrosio an offer of a one-year contract with the option of renewal in case of salvation: between Wednesday and Thursday he will undergo the usual medical examinations. The footballer, in addition to the assessments on the technical project, accepted the Monza option, attracted by the possibility of being able to continue living in Milan, without the need to change house and move to a new city. Particular twist of fate: on the first day of the next championship, D’Ambrosio will challenge his former team, Inter, against Monza. Galliani has thus secured a player already sought in the past at the time of Milan.

