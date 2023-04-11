Home Sports Damian Lillard: I want to have a chance to win
Sports

Damian Lillard: I want to have a chance to win

Damian Lillard: I want to have a chance to win

Damian Lillard has once again said that the main goal of his career is to win the NBA title.

The Portland Trail Blazers come off a disastrous season with no playoff berth and a 33-49 record with 2-15 in their last 17 games.

Damian Lillard said there are so many talented players who want to play for the Blazers.

“There’s a difference between ‘We can do this’ and ‘We can do this and actually do this,’” Lillard said.

Portland appears intent on giving up the draft pick unless the call is a No. 1 pick where they pick Victor Wembanyama.

“I’m not interested. It’s no secret,” Lillard said, referring to the idea of ​​adding a young talent to the squad. “I want a chance to win. And if the team’s course is to win by draft, then that’s not my path.”

Joe Cronin said there’s a group of players the Blazers are keeping an eye on, the same players Portland tried to bring to Oregon in February and failed.

The news was reported by The Athletic.

