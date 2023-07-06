Home » Damian Lillard, Miami offers don’t impress Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are “unimpressed” so far with what the Miami Heat has offered for Damian Lillard, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Blazers have received many calls from different teams, some of these requests are considered serious and many others are just “surveys” regarding the “potential asking price” for Lillard.

“One thing is certain so far, I’ve been told, Portland is not impressed with what Miami has to offer,” Wojnarowski said.

The Heat should build any trade package around Tyler Herro, but the Blazers want him sent to a third team in any scenario involving Lillard. Miami is Lillard’s favorite destination.

