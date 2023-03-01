Damian Lillard has become the face of loyalty in the NBA after 11 consecutive seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

During his over a decade in the Pacific Northwest, he’s averaged 25.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.2 rebounds, leading Portland to nine playoff appearances and one Conference Finals appearance.

However, Lillard has yet to guide the Blazers to the Finals, and in an era defined by rings, his lack of jewelry has often affected how he’s viewed in NBA history, with many believe he should have long exited Portland.

Lillard addressed the matter in a recent interview with ESPN, using Russell Westbrook’s NBA travels as an example.

“You look at Russell Westbrook. You leave OKC for Houston, then James [Harden] decided he’s leaving. Now Russ is traded to D.C., then you get traded from D.C. to the Lakers, now you’re on your fourth team in four years, and in your second year on the team, everybody is talking about how they should trade you. Now you’re coming off the bench. This dude is a Hall of Famer, an MVP.

“It’s an example that the grass isn’t always greener.”

Portland has indeed made it worth Lillard’s while to stay in the PNW.

After the 2022-23 season, he has four years and $216.2 million left on his contract. Lillard will make around $63.2 million in the last year of his deal at age 36.

“Then you look at Phoenix,” Lillard continued. “They lose a championship, come back last year, and have another great season. They don’t make it out of the playoffs. Now, they’re struggling. They’re in the same boat as us. Boston lost last year. Then they come out on fire. What if they come up short? What if somebody knocks them off in the first or second rounds after this great season? We’re struggling right now, but what if we hit our stride at the right time?”

Lillard has once again produced this year for Portland, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists. He won the NBA 3-point contest during All-Star weekend, tallied a 71-point performance on Feb. 26, and has a young Trail Blazers team in the thick of the play-in conversation.

Top stories from FOX Sports: