Papa Vittorio, Alessia and Giulia’s father, can’t rest. “Usually I accompanied them to have fun on the Riviera “. But Saturday was not well, the daughters did not want to give up their evening in Riccione and so” I said: yes, for once, go alone, by train. “Now Vittorio Pisanu, the father of the two sisters of Castenaso death overwhelmed by the train at the Riccione station, he is a destroyed man. The third victim of this tragedy, marked by so many nefarious coincidences.

The reconstruction of what happened on Sunday becomes clearer, hour after hour. Even if the cameras in the station, while working, did not recover the impact, the dynamics are now clear. Among the stories of the eyewitnesses (6 so far) heard by the railway police, the one made by the driver of the Frecciarossa is fundamental. The train, headed for Bologna, was not supposed to stop in Riccione. The driver sees a first silhouette in the distance. It is that of Giulia, the older of the two sisters (she was 17). Giulia is there, “as if petrified”, tell other witnesses. “She was in the middle of the platform, she stopped, with her eyes in the direction of the train”, says the driver. A few moments and she also sees Alessia, the younger sister (aged 15). At first sitting on the platform, she goes down to the platform to take Giulia away. For a moment she tries to go back to the dock, to save herself. But it’s late. They are seconds, they seem like an eternity. The driver blows the whistle, pulls the brake, but the Frecciarossa is launched at 200 hours. The impact is inevitable and “at that point I turned around”, he tells the police. He didn’t want to see that horror. The two sisters remained 12 seconds on the platform. Twelve seconds: the time that separates life from death. The impact occurs at 7. According to the cameras Giulia and Alessia arrive at the station at 6.50. To bring them there was a 24 year old boy, which gave them a lift out of Peter Pan. He was also there on Saturday at the Misano nightclub, where the two sisters spent the evening.

They arrived in Riccione alone by train Saturday evening. “I had to accompany my daughters, then wait for them outside and drive them home, as I always did,” Vittorio told Carlo Gubellini, mayor of Castenaso. Unfortunately “I wasn’t well on Saturday, and I didn’t feel like driving. My daughters wanted to go to the disco party, so I said: but yes, for once you can take the train alone”. They don’t get it repeated. They leave by train, then go to Peter Pan where there are some of their friends. The evening does not go smoothly. To Giulia they steal the purse and the phone. When they leave, she lies exhausted on the ground in the parking lot of the club. A 24-year-old boy sees them, asks if they need her. Giulia tells of the theft, says that she is tired because “I worked all day”. The boy offers them a ride, and along the way Alessia asks him to borrow the phone to reassure her father. She calls him. It is about 6.30: “We are fine, we are about to go home”.

Subtraction still many unanswered whys. Why does Giulia go down to the platform? To get on the train stopped on the other side, thinking he was going to Bologna (instead he was going to Ancona) ?. The prosecutor has opened an investigation for now without hypothesizing crimes. No hypothesis is excluded, from accident to suicide. Neither the toxicological tests nor the autopsy will be performed: it is impossible to make any reliefs on the two mangled bodies. The investigation will try to ascertain whether Giulia and Alessia had drunk or taken substances, they will watch the footage of the cameras at the Peter Pan. And again: Alessia was only 15 years old, how could she enter the record? “According to the municipal regulation – explains the mayor of Misano Fabrizio Piccioni – children under 16 can enter the disco if accompanied by family members”. Like Giulia.