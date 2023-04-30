Dampener in the promotion race: HSV fails at 1. FC Magdeburg

Status: 04/29/2023 2:57 p.m

A week after the prestige win against FC St. Pauli, Hamburger SV stumbled in the 2nd Bundesliga at 1. FC Magdeburg. Coach Tim Walter’s team lost 2:3 (1:1) to the promoted team, and promotion is in acute danger.

In front of 27,050 spectators in the sold-out arena, Moritz Kwarteng (32′), Baris Atik (74′) and Tatsuya Ito (86′) scored for the hosts, Sonny Kittel (42′) equalized in the meantime. Ludovit Reis made the connection again (90+4).

HSV is now four points behind the direct promotion places, second in the table Heidenheim has the significantly better goal difference. Magdeburg climbed to tenth place and can plan a nine-point lead over the relegation rank for the next second division season.

Lots of chances in the first round

After a sluggish initial phase without chances, the ball was twice in the Magdeburg goal within a very short time. However, Moritz Heyer (19th) was offside before the supposed HSV opening goal by Jonas David (20th) was annulled after video evidence.

On the other side, Magdeburg’s Mohammed El Hankouri (23rd) gave away in front of HSV keeper Daniel Heuer Fernandez, a little later Kwarteng did better against his former club. Hamburg countered immediately: Jean-Luc Dompe and Bakery Jatta (35th) failed with a double chance before Kittel equalized the deficit.

Penalty withdrawn for HSV

After the break, HSV again quarreled with VAR, referee Harm Osmers took back a penalty kick for the guests (51st) after video evidence. And it got even worse: Magdeburg pulled away decisively with two goals in the final phase.

Hamburg against Paderborn, Magdeburg in Heidenheim

Next weekend, HSV will welcome fourth-placed SC Paderborn (Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.). With a six-point lead and a worse goal difference, another defeat could even shake participation in the relegation. Magdeburg is a guest at 1. FC Heidenheim two days later (1.30 p.m.).