At Dancing with the Stars 2022 it’s final time. Friday 23rd Decemberin prime time on Raiuno, airs the very final of the dance show of Milly Carlucci. And in the running is the all-male couple made up of former swimmer Alex Di Giorgio and master Moreno Porcu, both openly gay. “We have reached the epilogue of this incredible adventure. however it will go, they were three months that I will carry forever in my heart” writes the 32-year-old athlete who left Ballando after an initial fear. Dance after dance he opened up to the public telling his story, his great one passion for swimming cultivated since he was a child but also his coming out, a moment in which the sporting environment would not have protected him enough. In every important moment, however, she has always had the love and support of the family. And his father Sergio also wanted to be by his side in this adventure, so much so that in the first final (the episode of 17 December) he surprisingly arrived on the dance floor and danced with him. The man also launched the gauntlet to the other competitors: “In the pool he was famous for winning in the last stroke. Who knows, he won’t win in the last ‘leg’ here ”.

The finalists of Dancing with the Stars 2022

In the last episode of “Dancing with the Stars” there are seven couples who compete for victory. In addition to Alex DiGiorgio and Moreno Porcu, are at stake VAT Zanicchi and Samuel Perón, Rosanna Banfi and Simone Casula, Emma Stockholm and Angelo Madonia, Gabriel Garko and Jade Lini, Alessandro Egger e Tove Villfor e Luisella Costamagna and Pasquale La Rocca who, thanks to the repechage in the episode dedicated to the first final, are back in the race.

According to the bookmaker the favorite to win is the speaker with pink hair Ema Stockholma, quoted at 1.60, who between a round of waltz and a rumba found love (her dance partner Madonia), closing once and for all with the painful past due to physical violence and not only inflicted by mother when she was a child. The victory of Egger, the former Kinder child, is given five times the bet. On the podium also Shield who, due to the arm injury he suffered a few weeks ago and a new calf injury, slips to 7, together with Di Giorgio. The exploit of the Costamagna catch is played at 8, while Zanicchi and Banfi close the board at an odd that fluctuates between 41 and 100 times the bet.

Beyond the bookmakers, the couples start from this classification:

1. Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 30 points

2. Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 25 points

Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Pork 20 points

Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini 15 points

Iva Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 10 points

Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points

Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 0 points (retried).

The thrusts of the juror Selvaggia Lucarelli

Judging the performances of the VIPs, even in the last episode of Milly Carlucci’s program, is the jury of “Dancing” composed by Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino, Carolyn Smith, Selvaggia Lucarelli and Guillermo Mariotto. Obviously the last word thick at the audience from home by voting on the programme’s social profiles.

On the eve of the final, the statements of the Lucarelli which in this edition found itself embroiled in a long series of controversies: from the presence of her boyfriend in the race Lorenzo Biagiarelli to the Montesano case, passing through disagreements with the other jurors and not forgetting the clashes with Zanicchi. Between the two women the climate was on fire from the beginning also due to theoffensive name that the Aquila di Ligonchio addressed to the juror. Thus, a few hours after the epilogue of this edition, Lucarelli, taking stock, says: “I consider this edition of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ catastrophic from a human point of view”. And he adds: “The dance is no longer central, the program has become a dance reality show. I understand that filling four hours of live coverage is complicated, but the idea of ​​the challenge has been lost, the competition is diluted to such an extent that five couples came out in ten episodes. When Zanicchi reaches the final, something is wrong”.