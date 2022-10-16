A Dancing with the stars 2022 on swimmer Alex Di Giorgio launches new messages of inclusion. The sportsman participates in the program of Milly Carlucci paired with the teacher Moreno Porcu. Both openly homosexual are a couple of same sex dance, that is a dance couple made up of two people of the same sex where the two dancers can exchange the guide. If in the first episode, Di Giorgio had told of his coming out, in the second episode (broadcast on Saturday 15 October), reveals his weaknesses to open up with others also because of the sporting setting. “Swimming has given me a very lonely setting”He says speaking of his very reserved and closed character. Then he touches again on the theme of homosexuality: “I was lucky but there are still many families who struggle to accept a child that says ‘mom I’m gay’ “. And before getting out on the track she says: “My goal is to transfer and communicate everything I feel inside”. A speech that touches the juror Fabio Canino very much: “They are for me like two younger brothers and many things I have done in life and also to see this one day: two men dancing together”.

The other emotions of the second episode

The second episode of the Saturday night dance show is full of emotions. She goes to the dance with only one leg (because she is injured) of the journalist Luisella Costamagna to the tears of the speaker with pink hair Emma Stockholm (paired with Angelo Madonia) who constantly feels in contradiction with his body, passing through Enrico Montesano. The latter tells his difficult childhood without a mother, his condition of orphan, and then gives the public a blast from the past by returning to take on the clothes (this time dancing) of “Er Pomata” of “Horse Fever”. Even the former child of the Kinder bars, Alessandro Egger (paired with Tove Villfor) talks about his difficult relationship with his mother. “He abandoned meI left home at 17, and not because I wanted to leave ”the blond model says with emotion.

Rosanna Banfi’s battle against cancer

Touching the story of Rosanna Banfiwho for over ten years against breast cancer. Ten years of illness and of endless battles, never completely forgotten also because of the “memories of Facebook” that regularly take us back in time. And right on her social media, the 59-year-old actress shared one of her most painful and worst memories of her, when she was struggling with the tremendous effects of chemotherapy. In the photo, the actress is somewhat scarred and distraught. “It was the summer of 2009. I don’t recognize myself in anything, the hands are not mine, the arms are the face… here I recognize the earrings. It was a very difficult summer but, here I am 13 years have passed ”, says Lino Banfi’s daughter. Story that you also brought to the Raiuno track demonstrating determination and character. “Life closes doors in your face but sometimes leaves a crack. I was lucky enough to pass through that crack and see the sun again ”.

Vitriolic fights and apologies

Iva Zanicchi (paired with Samuel Peron) admits to saying a lot bad words but “with affection” and publicly apologizes to Wild Lucarelli for the offense of the first episode (she let slip “tro..a”) after the vote received (zero). “In the beginning, the instinct was to go away. Of the series ‘sorry I’m wrong I’m going away’. I have to tell the truth, I didn’t train on Monday. I told Peron to forgive me “says theEagle of Ligonchio Zanicchi who reveals that he has cried “two nights in a row after the episode“. The juror replies: “We can safely not go back to that thing, going back to it with an acquittal tone is wrong. I don’t want to go back to this thing ”. During the second episode, Lucarelli argues with Giampiero Mughini and is jealous when the partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli boogie to the notes of “Nonna Pina’s tagliatelle” with Anastasia Kuzmina.