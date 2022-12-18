At Dancing with the Stars 2022 Alex Di Giorgio dances with the father Sergius and gets everyone excited. If in the first round of the first final (broadcast on Saturday 17 December on Raiuno) of the Milly Carluccithe same-sex couple made up of the former swimmer and Moreno Porcu try to transform into Bud Spencer and Terence Hill without too much success, in the second run the 32-year-old athlete gives his best alongside his father Sergio, a former firefighter. “When I went to visit him in the barracks as a child, I felt like I was stepping into a cartoon. For me he was and is a hero” the tender words of the swimmer towards the parent. “Alex always laughed as a child, then for a long time I never saw him smile again. Here he found his smile again, he came out of the tunnel” says the father, probably referring to the difficult moments of his son’s coming out. The father then recalls his son’s sporting adventure: “He started swimming as a child, then he began to win more and more and the Olympics arrived, the dream of all athletes. Despite his asthma problems and some injuries he has traveled the world and my wife and I have always followed and supported him”. For the juror Fabio Canino “Alex’s father is what so many kids would like. Many parents should let themselves go…”. Sergio Di Giorgio agrees and addresses the cameras of “Dancing with the Stars” to emphasize a concept: “This was really my appeal, it was tonight’s appeal…”

The first final of Dancing with the Stars 2022

In the first final (aired on Saturday December 17th on Raiuno) all the couples of this edition dance (except Enrico Montesano, expelled from Rai for the famous t-shirt): the six sure finalists (Iva Zanicchi – Samuel Peron, Rosanna Banfi – Simone Casula, Ema Stokholma – Angelo Madonia, Gabriel Garko – Giada Lini, Alex Di Giorgio – Moreno Porcu, Alessandro Egger – Tove Villfor) and those eliminated looking for a place for the final (Marta Flavi – Simone Arena, Giampiero Mughini – Veera Kinnunen, Paola Barale – Roly Maden, Luisella Costamagna – Pasquale La Rocca, Dario Cassini – Lucrezia Lando, Lorenzo Biagiarelli – Anastasia Kuzmina). As for the outcome of the repechage, the journalist Luisella Costamagna wins the second chance and joins the six finalists who Friday 23 December the final will be played.

Iva Zanicchi as Rossella O’Hara, then hugs ‘Pippi’

VAT Zanicchi and Maestro Samuel Peron in the first round of the first final of Dancing with the Stars 2022 propose a waltz on the notes of the historic soundtrack of “Gone With the Wind”. Per Carolyn Smith “a waltz in time, fluid, beautiful”. Selvaggia Lucarelli, however, is not there: “The same dances are not worn for several episodes. I don’t understand why exceptions are made for VAT. When I become an author, I will decide”. L‘Eagle of Ligonchio he doesn’t get upset: “Maybe bad, but we’ve all done them”. And he starts with his “clean because it’s Christmas” joke. But at the first opportunity – that is during the repechage phase, when she dances her boyfriend Lorenzo Biagiarelli, Wild shoots the poisoned arrow: “Was choosing a girl who tells dirty jokes over a clean guy.” The clash Zanicchi-Lucarelli is also destined to animate the final on 23 December. For the singer, however, the episode is full of emotions given that in the second rehearsal, that of the now famous ‘surprise question’ she finds herself dancing with her husband Fausto Pinna and the granddaughter Virginia. “The first time I saw her I was struck by lightning, I lost my mind” says Pinna, nicknamed by his wife ‘Pippi’. The man has been battling lung cancer for some time but his love for Zanicchi makes him strong. “We often laugh together during the day, we are fine. Laughing is good for life” claims Pinna, sending a dig at those who accuse Zanicchi (Lucarelli?) of sending everything into a “caciara”.

The other emotions on the track

Milly Carlucci’s surprise question thrilled the other finalists too. For Rosanna Banfi there is her husband Fabio Leoni, while for Alessandro Egger his grandmother Jasmine arrives whom he hasn’t seen for months. From France, for Emma Stockholm comes Gwendal, the older brother with whom she grew up in French Brittany. Both, since childhood, have been victims of physical violence and not only from their mother. Gabriel Garkowho does not dance due to a foot injury (after the arm injury) receives a super surprise: the sisters Nadia, Sonia and Laura and the niece Cristina.

Between strong emotions and repair dances, the penultimate episode of Dancing with the Stars 2022 closes with the classification access to the final on Friday 23 December:

1. Ema Stokholma-Angelo Madonia 30 points

2. Alessandro Egger-Tove Villfor 25 points

3. Alex Di Giorgio-Moreno Porcu 20 points

4. Gabriel Garko-Giada Lini 15 points

5. Vat Zanicchi-Samuel Peron 10 points

6. Rosanna Banfi-Simone Casula 5 points

7. Luisella Costamagna-Pasquale La Rocca 0 points (retried).