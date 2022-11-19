At Dancing with the Stars 2022 Enrico Montesano is out and Milly Carlucci apologizes on behalf of the production. And closes the case which held court for a week. The 77-year-old actor was kicked out of the dance show of Raiuno for the now famous black T-shirt with the symbol of the “Decima Mas”. This happened immediately after the tip of 12 November because during the live no-one (at least openly) had noticed the t-shirt. In the seventh episode, aired Saturday 19 November, the landlady returns to the subject to make the final point. “I don’t want to go over the whole story” says Carlucci and calls next to her Alexandra Tripolithe teacher left ‘orphaned’ by her pupil.

“Rai has decided to suspend Montesano for behavior deemed contrary to the company’s rules and the inspiring principles of the public mandate of television” explains Carlucci. And he adds: “And we as a program conform”. As artistic director of the show, Carlucci declares himself “sorry” for “not seeing the couple on the dance floor” and for “Enrico’s absence”. She then adds: “I believe in his good faith”. Carlucci continues: “Here is the Rai group and the Ballandi group, we are all a big family, a family of good people. Nobody here wanted to offend the audience at home. If anyone felt offended, I apologize”. The show must go on.

Juror Lucarelli drops the bomb

Immediately after the November 12 episode, the juror Wild Lucarelli throw the bomb via social media. “I see Montesano rehearsing ‘Ballando’ with the Decima Mas t-shirt which, if anyone overlooks it, is a military formation that fought alongside the Nazis against the partisans, as well as symbol of neo-fascism” reads Lucarelli’s post that sets the web on fire. In the evening of Sunday 13 November comes the press release from Viale Mazzini. “It is Rai’s decision to interrupt Enrico Montesano’s participation in the Saturday night show Dancing with the Stars” reads the note with the addition of the apologies to viewers.

Enrico Montesano’s week

Montesano, however, is not there. Via social media, day after day, he tells his version. Initially, saying regret what happenedexplains that he is “a jersey collectorI have that of Mao, of the USSR, but I don’t share his thought for this” and underlines that he had no “intention to promote political messages or apology of fascism from which I am profoundly distant”.

Once he learned of the removal, the comedian declares on social media “absolute good faith” and recalls “that I was a leftist parliamentarian, in line with my political faith which certainly cannot be compared to the fascist one”. And then he explains that everyone knew about his offending shirt. “The shirt I wore it was seen by Rai representatives both during my rehearsals of the artistic performance and during the recording of the same, without any objection” reads Montesano’s post which continues: “the material edited and then broadcast was further examined by Rai representatives who have not in the least doubted the regularity and legitimacy of the images”. The comedian lets it be known that he has given a mandate to the lawyer Giorgio Assummatogether with the agent Septimius Colangelo“to examine the situation to better protect my personal identity and my good repute”.

In the middle of the week, he let it be known that he had formally requested the president of the National Partisans Association of Italy to receive me so that I could remember my past as a man linked to rigorous respect for the values ​​of freedom and democracy”. In fact, immediately after Lucarelli’s post ‘bomb’, the Anpi had intervened in the case because that shirt is a “shame that offends the victims of Nazi-fascist crime and the Resistance, the root of the Republic”.

On the day of Wednesday 16 November also comes the location of Alexandra Tripoli, the comedian’s dance teacher. “The ‘offending’ shirt? I am the grandson of a communist, my grandfather told me so much about the Resistance, but I have to admit that I had never heard of the Decima Mas on which in recent days, on the other hand, I have gained knowledge” Tripoli told Ansa. And she specifies: “At rehearsals we sweat a lot, we change often also to avoid sudden changes in temperature and ailments. Even if I concentrated, I would not have recognized that symbol”.

Thursday 17 November it is Montesano himself who speaks to Ansa. “I wanted to explain my reasons, but nobody from Rai called me. I only received from Ballandi (the production company of the program, ed) the communication of the my release with immediate effect. A fuss was whipped up in a hasty manner, with a unfair and unjustified forcing of interpretation” emphasizes the actor. The accusation, he insists, “is defamatory, it offends me deeply: I had a grandfather who was a printer at the Unit, I was elected in the ranks of the left, for twenty years I devoted myself to battles for the people and for justice. Today the distinction between right and left is obsolete: the world is divided between those who are below, the world population, who are dominated, and those who are above, that is, those who govern. I am part of who is below”. As for the Roman greeting emerged – according to Rai sources – in the recordings of the tests, “it was a choreographed movement, and since I always joke, I said to my partner, Alessandra Tripoli: better a clenched fist”. The former competitor feels dejected, regretted. “I was perplexed by the idea of ​​participating – he tells Ansa again -: Milly convinced me she also brought culture and theater to the stage. In the dance numbers we mentioned Saba, Nietzsche, Oscar Wilde and the audience liked it. I am a person who tends to unite, to reconcile. And instead I was treated worse than a mobster”.