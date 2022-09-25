If in the collective imagination a dance couple is made up of two people of opposite sex, a man and a woman, with Milly Carlucci these preconceptions are permanently retired. The next edition of “dancing with the Stars”, Raiuno’s Saturday night dance show, starting on 8 October, will see one on the track gay couple: the internationally renowned swimmer openly homosexual Alex di Giorgio (32 years old) will dance, in fact, with a male teacher, Moreno Porcu, also homosexual. And the first time absolutely that two gay men dance together on Italian television.

The two have not yet taken to the track but some controversy and predictable scripted complaints have already arisen. Presenter Milly Carlucci explained that it was the same swimmer who represented Italy at the Olympic Games (in London 2012, finishing in tenth place, and in Rio de Janeiro 2016, finishing ninth in the 4 × 200 freestyle relay), to make the proposal. “He made me a specific request: to dance with a male dancer and we welcomed it ”declares Carlucci in an interview with the weekly“ DiPiù ”. And she points out: “She expressly asked that her teacher be her was not heterosexual but had the same sensitivity as him, the same experience, with the idea of ​​being able to tell how both of them came out in the open by declaring their orientation ”. In conclusion: “They want to be an example for those who do not have the courage to do so and suffer from it” are still the words of Carlucci to the magazine.

After refusing the proposal to participate in Big Brother Vip in 2020, the experience of “Dancing with the Stars” represents the television debut di Giorgio and his request, supported by the production, takes on an even more symbolic value since the swimmer was one of the first sportsmen in Italy to come out and reveal the homophobia inherent in his environment, which is still profoundly male chauvinist. On Instagram, in the past, responding to those who asked him if he had ever suffered from discrimination in the races, perhaps by some envious colleague, Di Giorgio said: “Unfortunately. And not just in competitions. I could write a whole book to answer this question. But I’ll stop here ”. The swimmer born in Rome on 28 July 1990, therefore, is ready for the television adventure paired with the 34-year-old Sardinian master Moreno Porcu and already two times Italian champion of Latin American dance, new entry of the show.

Same-sex couples

Milly Carlucci’s program – now in its 17th edition – is certainly one inclusive show where gender distinctions have long since been overcome. Just remember that in 2018 two men they have already danced together: it was the couple formed by the costume designer Giovanni Ciacci (now a competitor of Big Brother Vip 7) and the master Raimondo Todaro.

In that case, with only Ciacci openly gay, we cannot speak of a homosexual couple. But the controversy was not lacking. First of all Mario Adinolfi, journalist and president of the “People of the family” who sent a letter to the RAI office in Milan defining the choice “a shameful operation to draw attention to the program”. A passage in the letter read: “Ballando’s is an ideological operation that wants to represent as natural what is not natural. It’s just an ideological tax paid to the LGBT lobby“. Controversy also came from the journalist Ivan Zazzaroni, one of the five jurors of the program (together with Fabio Canino, Selvaggia Lucarelli, Guillermo Mariotto and Carolyn Smith). The criticisms of him, however, had nothing to do with sexual orientation. He said several times, however, that “two men dancing together are unsightly“. The Todaro-Ciacci couple, however, brought the so-called one on Italian TV for the first time Same Sex Dance in Italiathat is the couple dance (real discipline recognized by the dance federations) with members of the same sex, whose peculiarity is that the dancers can exchange the guide, being precisely of the same gender.

A same-sex couple also took to the track in 2020 when the actress Rosalinda Celentano – daughter of ‘Molleilato’ and Claudia Mori – danced together with the Danish teacher Tina Hoffman. Also in this case, despite Celentano being admittedly homosexual, the all-female duo was part of the Same Sex Dance. The pair of women – the first in the history of the program – was born by chance: the actress, daughter of art, in fact, was originally supposed to dance with Samuel Peronstopped in the pits by Covid-19.

Even the transition to the track

In addition to making many homosexual characters dance, Carlucci also brought a transsexual actress to the dance flower, Vittoria Schisano. In edition number 15, the actress from Campania danced in pairs with the master Marcus De Angelis telling, dance after dance, his transition path. She was born Giuseppe, she at the end of 2011 she revealed that she had embarked on the path to change sex, completed a few weeks later, since then taking the name of Vittoria. In your career, therefore, you have interpreted both male and female roles. And also trans: in the soap opera “A Place in the SunWas Carla, a family man who had left his wife and two daughters to undertake the gender change.

At “Ballando”, therefore, Schisano cleared the issue of transition through customs. “The problem is that it is not talked about enough yet that’s why I consider my presence at ‘Dancing with the stars’ important, precisely to normalize and obviously it is necessary to talk about it without dismissing it in seconds because it’s too important a topic, ”he said at the time of the dance show. “Probably those who stay at home are doing the same kind of path as me or there may be parents who are confronting those children. It could also simply be the neighbor of those in transition. All of them need see a healthy example che after the show moment do acknowledge the existence of a parallel normality. As long as she will talk about it mainly in a ‘comic’ or macabre key for episodes related to the news, the transition will continue to be seen as something abnormal ”were the words of the actress.

Dancing with the Stars 2022

Edition number 17 – from 8 October to 17 December in prime time on Raiuno – sees the competition 13 vip. In addition to the swimmer Alex di Giorgio (paired with maestro Moreno Porcu), the actor also takes to the track Gabriel Garko that on TV (guest of an episode of Big Brother Vip 2020) made his coming out. At “Ballando” he is paired with the teacher Giada Lini.

The other couples: Alessandro Eggerthe 30-year-old Italian-Serbian model, known for being the “child of Kinder bars” dances with teacher Tove Villfor, the comedian Dario Cassini is paired with Lucrezia Lando, the radio speaker Emma Stockholm with Angelo Madonia, the journalist Giampiero Mughini with Veera Kinnunen, the actor Enrico Montesano with Alessandra Tripoli, the singer Iva Zanicchi with Samuel Peron, the showgirl Paola Barale with Roly Maden, the actress Rosanna Banfi with Simone Casula, the presenter Marta Flavi with Simone Arena, the journalist Luisella Costamagna with Pasquale La Rocca and the chef (as well as the husband of the juror Selvaggia Locarelli) Lorenzo Biagiarelli con Anastasia Kuzmina.